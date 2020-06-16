Sylvia J. Gilroy
Born: September 12, 1945; Belvidere
Died: June 11, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Sylvia J. Gilroy, 74, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.
Sylvia was born September 12, 1945, in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Simon and Margaret (Daubert) Buse. She married Michael "Mike" Gilroy on March 4, 2000, in Rochelle.
She is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" Gilroy; son, Randy (Heather) Snyder of Polo; stepdaughter, Tiffany Gilroy of Dixon; stepson, Steve Kinney of Amboy; one sister, Crystal (Jim) Norton of Chattanooga, TN; one brother, Fred (Debbie) Buse of Rock Falls; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Buse; two sisters Elsie Green and Helen Meuli; and one daughter, Alesia Kelly.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon
.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.