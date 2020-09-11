Tamara 'Tam' Hamilton
Born: September 30, 1952; Geneseo
Died: September 8, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Tamara "Tam" Hamilton, 67, of Morrison, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held in the Fenton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Windsor Manor, Morrison.
Tam was born September 30, 1952, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Donald and Shirley (Melton) Floming. She was a 1970 graduate of Erie High School and attended cosmetology school. She married Larry Lee Hamilton on May 10, 1974. Tam worked in food service in the Morrison schools and at Subway. She was a member of the Who Else Club in Nelson, IL and loved following her children and grandchildren's activities.
Tam was fiercely devoted to family and, though small in stature, she was the strength that led her entire extended family. Her love for her children included their friends as she was "Mom" to them as well. And her baking skills will be missed when there are no pies at Thanksgiving dinner.
Tam is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Patrick Hamilton, Morrison; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Bielema, Prophetstown; siblings, Doug Floming, Erie, Kindyl (Scott) Weber, Erie, Kevin Floming, Marion, IL, Greg (Linda) Floming, Erie; grandchildren, Stephen, Sebastian, Jaylynn, Jaden, Lily, Chloe; and great-grandchildren, Taevyn and Tyrin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael David Hamilton.
