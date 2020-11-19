Terrance 'Terry' W. HeffelfingerBorn: January 18, 1938Died: November 11, 2020ROCK FALLS – Terrance "Terry" Wilson Heffelfinger, 82, of Rock Falls, passed away from respiratory failure due to COVID-19 on November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Terry was born to Percy and Juanita (Strausser) Heffelfinger on January 18, 1938 in Milledgeville, Illinois. Terry was a three-sport athlete who graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1956. As a member of the RFHS band, Terry often served his community by playing taps at military veteran funerals.Terry married June Holmquist in 1959, and they had three children – Cindy (Bryan) Peck of Oregon, IL, Kelly (Marty) Schaefer of Rock Falls, Il, and Darin (Dawn M.) Heffelfinger of Sterling, IL.Terry was married to his present wife, Martha, in 1991.Terry served in the U.S .Army with the Third Armored Cavalry as a radio specialist. Terry was a machinist, and later enjoyed driving for First Student in retirement. Terry and Martha were active members of both the Rock Falls American Legion and VFW.They enjoyed socializing and dancing. He loved watching the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed working outside and was a generous neighbor. He adored his cats and animals in general. He was an avid reader who had a penchant for science and history.Terry is survived by his loving wife, Martha; his brother, Gerald, of Mt. Morris, his three children; four stepchildren, Gary Johnson and Vicky Ward both of Grantsboro, NC,Donna (John) Vasquez of Sterling, Dahn Heffelbower of Austin, TX; seven grandchildren; four great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren, and "Little Gray.He is preceded in death by his parents ; two sisters, Patricia Ann and Karen, and two stepchildren, Henry Mack Johnson III of Dixon and Brenda Avery of New Bern, NC.Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a visitation to allow 10 persons at a time to rotate through a public viewing on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Avenue in Sterling. Graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at Lanark Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happy Tails of Rock Falls or The Beacon of Hope Hospice in Davenport, Iowa."Mask up, save lives."