Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength!
In Deepest Sympathy,
Todd & Las
Terry L. Grennan
Born: April 23, 1948
Died: June 15, 2020
ROCK FALLS – May we all come together in these difficult times to mourn the loss of a great man of our community, Terry Lee Grennan, 72, of Rock Falls, has passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He fought this fight with a brave conviction that he still had much to do on this earth; especially concerning his family. He professed a strong Catholic faith and was a true believer in supporting church, schools, sports and any Catholic function.
Terry was born on April 23, 1948 in Sterling, the son of Edward and Lucille (Whaley) Grennan. He married Rosemary Reuter on February 3, 1968 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. He was a lifelong farmer and owned T & R Trucking. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls and a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a lifelong farmer, he displayed the same commitment to farm life and community, but much more than that, he was a good friend to all and a great listener. He had a unique way of putting a humorous spin on your worst complaints, no one ever walked away not feeling better. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. As a proud grandpa, he was there to watch Nicholas and Jacob's football games, Jordan and Jenna's softball and basketball games, Samantha?s dance recitals and Thomas' hockey games. He loved his dear Rosemary, his children and grandchildren and countless friends and acquaintances left to mourn him. Thank God for men like Terry Grennan; they are rare.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; three daughters, Stephanie (Jim) Johnson of Galt; Marcia (Scott) Schreiber of Sheboygan, WI and Stacie Grennan of Rock Falls; six grandchildren, Nicholas Nailor, Jenna Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Samantha Nailor and Thomas Schreiber; six sisters, Carlene Jenner of Sterling, Suzanne McCormick of Geneva, Joan Goncalves of Canada, Kathleen (Charlie) Hurches of MI, Bernadette (Matt) Hermes of Dixon and Rosemary (Bruce) Buckert of Sterling; two brothers, Eugene (Peggy) Grennan of Rock Falls and John (Konnie) Grennan of AR; brother-in-law, Ed Tschosik; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Veronica Tschosik.
In accordance with the requirement of the Diocese of Rockford, masks and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation to be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. The Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at the church with the Reverend Richard Russo Celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his memory. For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Born: April 23, 1948
Died: June 15, 2020
ROCK FALLS – May we all come together in these difficult times to mourn the loss of a great man of our community, Terry Lee Grennan, 72, of Rock Falls, has passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He fought this fight with a brave conviction that he still had much to do on this earth; especially concerning his family. He professed a strong Catholic faith and was a true believer in supporting church, schools, sports and any Catholic function.
Terry was born on April 23, 1948 in Sterling, the son of Edward and Lucille (Whaley) Grennan. He married Rosemary Reuter on February 3, 1968 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. He was a lifelong farmer and owned T & R Trucking. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls and a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a lifelong farmer, he displayed the same commitment to farm life and community, but much more than that, he was a good friend to all and a great listener. He had a unique way of putting a humorous spin on your worst complaints, no one ever walked away not feeling better. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. As a proud grandpa, he was there to watch Nicholas and Jacob's football games, Jordan and Jenna's softball and basketball games, Samantha?s dance recitals and Thomas' hockey games. He loved his dear Rosemary, his children and grandchildren and countless friends and acquaintances left to mourn him. Thank God for men like Terry Grennan; they are rare.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; three daughters, Stephanie (Jim) Johnson of Galt; Marcia (Scott) Schreiber of Sheboygan, WI and Stacie Grennan of Rock Falls; six grandchildren, Nicholas Nailor, Jenna Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Samantha Nailor and Thomas Schreiber; six sisters, Carlene Jenner of Sterling, Suzanne McCormick of Geneva, Joan Goncalves of Canada, Kathleen (Charlie) Hurches of MI, Bernadette (Matt) Hermes of Dixon and Rosemary (Bruce) Buckert of Sterling; two brothers, Eugene (Peggy) Grennan of Rock Falls and John (Konnie) Grennan of AR; brother-in-law, Ed Tschosik; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Veronica Tschosik.
In accordance with the requirement of the Diocese of Rockford, masks and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation to be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. The Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at the church with the Reverend Richard Russo Celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his memory. For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 17, 2020.