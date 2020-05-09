Terry L. Jones
1954 - 2020
Terry L. Jones

Born: November 21, 1954; Morrison

Died: May 6, 2020; Fulton

FULTON – Terry L. Jones, 65, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.

Terry was born in Morrison on November 21, 1954, the son of Samuel and Dorothea Jones. He worked in construction for many years. Terry was a hard worker and enjoyed watching Texas A&M football.

Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Jones of Sterling, and Faith Jones of Dixon; one son, Josh Jones of Sterling; one sister, LauraHansen of Clinton, IA; one brother, Larry (Alta) Jones of Clinton, IA; sister-in-law, Kay Jones of KY; and two grandchildren, Ethan Seible, and Evan Jones.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marion Barr, and Alice Jones; and three brothers, Sonny, Tom, and Jerry Jones.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per the family's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Wendy
Sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and your family
Freddy
Freddy Leal
Friend
