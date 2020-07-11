1/1
Tevin S. Rumley
1991 - 2020
Tevin S. Rumley

Born: September 5, 1991; Sterling

Died: July 9, 2020; Freeport

ROCK FALLS – Tevin Shae Rumley, age 28 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

Tevin was born on September 5, 1991 in Sterling, the son of Cledith (Metzler) Rumley and John Rumley. He graduated from Rock Falls High School in 2010 and then graduated with his bachelor's degree from MATC in Milwaukee. Tevin enjoyed listening to music, playing and watching all types of sports, hiking and being outdoors. He was a kind hearted, compassionate person who was a true leader all his life. Tevin loved spending time with his nieces and was a friend to all who knew him.

Survivors include his mother, Cledy Rumley of Sterling; his father, John "Bill" Rumley of Rock Falls; his sister, Lauren Metzler of Rock Falls; his brother, John (Krissy) Metzler of Des Plaines, IL; three nieces, Emelia, Evah and Molly; one nephew, Charlie; paternal grandmother, Ruth Rumley; and his significant other, Sarah Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Emeila T. Metzler; and his cousin, Walter Divers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with a livestream available. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established in his memory.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
JUL
14
Service
06:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Venice Beach, CA 2009
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Venice Beach, CA 2009
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Venice Beach, CA 2009
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Venice Beach, CA 2009
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
July 10, 2020
Venice Beach, CA 2009
Jessica Brumbly Rioux
Friend
