Thelma Hedrick
Born: April 26, 1920
Died: Sept. 2, 2020
POLO – Thelma Maurine Hedrick, 100, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1920, in Homer, Ill., a daughter of the late John and Bertha (Odland) Gray. She married Robert R. Hedrick on March 25, 1944. Robert and Thelma celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death on Nov. 16, 2005.
Thelma and Bob had a family farm in Polo, where they raised their seven children. Thelma graduated from Kenosha (Wis.) High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Whitewater and a master's degree from the University of Illinois. She taught high school English and business at Polo Community High School for 25 years. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Freeport.
Thelma was known for never-ending support of her husband and children; strength in overcoming adversity; wonderful cooking and baking; love of reading and shopping; a mastery of idioms; love of life and laughter. Even though Bob was known for his beautiful voice, Thelma was a musician in her own right, having composed a gorgeous piano piece, "Sunset Reverie," in high school.
Thelma is survived by four sons and three daughters, Larry (Christine) Hedrick, Madison, Fla., Jim (Darlene) Hedrick, Cloquet, Minn., Bill Hedrick, Tampa, Fla., David Hedrick, Cottonwood, Ariz., Susan (Marvin) VanOosten, Dixon, Ill., Mary (Jed) Block, Appleton, Wis., and Lori (Len) Hucke, Sheboygan Falls, Wis. Thelma also is survived by 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Derwood and Vernon, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Hippenbecker Hedrick.
Funeral services for Thelma will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at her home, 11852 W. Canada Rd., Polo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m .preceding the service. Protective masks will be appreciated.
Thelma's family is grateful to Kathy Lessman and Dovile Vaitkute for their loving care and compassion.
Polo Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
