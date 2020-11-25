Theodore 'Ted' J. McPherson
Born: May 22, 1925; Ogle County
Died: November 22, 2020; Franklin Grove
FRANKLIN GROVE – Theodore "Ted" James McPherson, 95, of Franklin Grove, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, IL. He worked for ComEd as a crew lead prior to his retirement.
Ted was born May 22, 1925, in Ogle County, IL, the son of Clarence and Annie (Cox) McPherson. He married Ruthmarie Brown on June 20, 1948. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2007. He served in the United States Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946. Ted attended of Pine Creek Christian Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post 12. Ted enjoyed hiking in various parks and loved to travel to new places, but his favorite road trip was to Alaska. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by two children, Steven (Denise) McPherson of Sterling, and Mary McPherson of Dixon; six grandchildren, Joshua McPherson, Andrew McPherson, Matthew McPherson, Philip (Kassie) McPherson, Daniel (Kendra) Wolfe, and Deanne (Dan) Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Raelynn McPherson, Jonah Wolfe, Alex Wolfe, Ian Wolfe, James Wilson, Hazel Wilson; one brother, Larry McPherson of Franklin Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Gene McPherson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremated remains with be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nachusa Grasslands, The Nature Conservancy at 2075 S. Lowden Road, Franklin Grove, IL 61031.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.