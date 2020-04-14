|
|
Theresa A. Holcomb
Born: Dec. 15, 1975; Sterling
Died: April 11, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Theresa A. Holcomb, age 44, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after an extended illness.
Theresa was born December 15, 1975 in Sterling, the daughter of Mary Holcomb. She was employed at Hardee's in Rock Falls. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who she loved and adored. She liked listening to 80s music, having get-togethers and grilling out. Theresa had always wanted to travel.
She is survived by her children, Monika Holcomb of Jonesboro, Ark., Matthew McGrady of Rock Falls and Malaya McGrady of Rock Falls; her mother, Mary (Gus) Mendez of Rock Falls; one sister, Anna (Roger) Rimmer of Sterling; one brother, Mark (Erin) Holcomb of Sterling; one grandson, Day'shaun Rias of Jonesboro, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Angie Holcomb.
Per her request, there are no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Mary Mendez, 600 W. 5th St., Apt. C, Rock Falls, IL, 61071.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.