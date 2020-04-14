Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Holcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. Holcomb Obituary
Theresa A. Holcomb

Born: Dec. 15, 1975; Sterling

Died: April 11, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Theresa A. Holcomb, age 44, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after an extended illness.

Theresa was born December 15, 1975 in Sterling, the daughter of Mary Holcomb. She was employed at Hardee's in Rock Falls. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who she loved and adored. She liked listening to 80s music, having get-togethers and grilling out. Theresa had always wanted to travel.

She is survived by her children, Monika Holcomb of Jonesboro, Ark., Matthew McGrady of Rock Falls and Malaya McGrady of Rock Falls; her mother, Mary (Gus) Mendez of Rock Falls; one sister, Anna (Roger) Rimmer of Sterling; one brother, Mark (Erin) Holcomb of Sterling; one grandson, Day'shaun Rias of Jonesboro, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Angie Holcomb.

Per her request, there are no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Mary Mendez, 600 W. 5th St., Apt. C, Rock Falls, IL, 61071.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -