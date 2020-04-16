|
Theresa Klocke
Born: November 10, 1925; Harmon
Died: April 12, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Theresa Klocke, 94 died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
She was born on November 10, 1925 in Harmon, IL, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Burden) Miller. She married Francis R. Klocke on June 18, 1949 at St. Flannen Catholic Church in Harmon. He died July 9, 2015. S
he was a graduate of Community Catholic High School (Newman), Marycrest College in Davenport, IA and had earned her Master's degree in secondary education from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb. She taught at Sherrard High School for 1 year, and then taught in the English Department at Rock Falls High School for one semester. Her teaching career was resumed following the birth of her children. During her years of teaching at RFHS, she held many positions as a class advisor and officer in the Rock Falls High School Teachers Association. She served as the first woman president of the association. After retiring in 1987, Theresa became more involved in activities at St. Andrew Catholic Church. She had served as the choir director and as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society. She had also served as a sacristan at the church and as head caller for the Whiteside County Retired Teachers.
Theresa was a family person and loved her family; her main focus was being involved in family events. She also enjoyed music activities and singing in the church choir. Theresa enjoyed her many students while teaching and had many friends with whom she taught.
Survivors include her children, son, Frank Klocke Jr of South Bend, IN; daughter Marybeth Leffelman of Geneva, IL and son, Christopher (GiGi) Klocke of West Des Moines, IA; her eight grandchildren, Patrice Ghaderi of St. Charles, IL, Rachel Leffelman of Oak Park, IL, Abi Stanley of Bridge, MD, Tyler Klocke of Colorado Springs, CO, Heather Klocke of Dallas, TX, Angela Klocke of Indianapolis, IN, Noelle Klocke of New York, NY, Collin Klocke of West Des Moines, IA; and several great-grandchildren; her brother Hugh (Betty) Miller of Rock Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Charles Klocke; her parents; three sisters and three brothers.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday April 17, 2020 in St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.
Online at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com