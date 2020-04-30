Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Thomas A. Shouer

Thomas A. Shouer Obituary
Thomas A. Shouer

Born: May 10, 1934; Freeport

Died: April 28, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin

OREGON – Thomas A. Shouer, 85, longtime Oregon resident, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison.

He was born May 10, 1934 in Freeport, the son of Richard and Gladys (Knoll) Shouer. Tom was a graduate of Freeport High School and Northern Illinois University and served in the US Army in Okinawa. He was married to Darlene Remmers May 29, 1963 in Freeport.

He was employed as a sales representative for Rockford Nehi Bottling and, with his wife, owned and operated Shouer's Hallmark in Oregon from 1977 to 1994. Later, he worked as a salesman for Chicago Motor Club.

Tom was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris and Gideons International and was a charter member of Oregon Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Oregon; son, Dean (Jennifer) Shouer of Byron; grandchildren: Timothy Jacob Shouer and Sarah Jean Shouer of Byron, Nina Harp of Aurora and Mallory (Brandon) Herring of Mt. Morris; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ezekiel and Elizabeth Herring of Mt. Morris; brother, Richard (Beverly) Shouer of Freeport; and nieces, Sally (Jim) and Emily Wonder of Caledonia and Julie Shouer of Barcelona, Spain.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Curt.

In keeping with Tom's wishes, a private service with burial in Riverview Cemetery, Oregon will be held. Pastor Bruce McKanna of Mt. Morris Evangelical Free church will preside. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church's home missions fund or for Gideon Bibles.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.

Go to www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave condolences.
