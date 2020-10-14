Thomas Bonnell

Thomas K. Bonnell
Born: August 28, 1950; Mendota
Died: October 8, 2020; Oregon
Franklin Grove – Thomas K. Bonnell, 70, of Franklin Grove, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL.
He was born on Aug 28, 1950, in Mendota, IL, the son of Orville "Big O" and Irene (Salz) Bonnell. Thomas worked in Technical Operations with the FAA for 42 years and was a union representative for the FAA employees before his retirement. He was also a Volunteer Fire Fighter with Ogle-Lee Fire District in Flag Center from 1981 to 1985. He enjoyed woodworking, lawn care, and riding motorcycles. Thomas married Lynn Waters on Feb 25, 2005 in Creston, IL.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; daughter, Rachel Bonnell; 3 brothers, Martin, Steven, and John; one sister, Linda Chavera; 2 brothers-in-law, Phil Sofolo and Rollie Streeter; one sister-in-law, Vicki Bonnell.
He is survived by his wife; 2 daughters, Heather Bonnell of Rochelle, Carrie (Shane) Risetter of Rochelle; and 3 grandchildren, Ethan, Dylan, and Bentley. Thomas is also survived by his first wife Barb (Fred) Horner of Rochelle. He is also survived by 6 sisters, Peggy (Myrl) Johnson and Janelle (Jim) Clark both of Dixon, Rosann (Bill) Good of Pearland, TX, Bonnie (John) Carson of Ashton, Jill Streater of Spring Valley and Lucy (Darin) Miller of Byron; 3 brothers, Joel (Karen) Bonnell of Dixon, Daniel "Peach" (Connie) Bonnell and Jerry Bonnell both of Amboy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom had many stories to tell, loved his family fiercely, and adored his little dog Gracie May.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be at St. Patrick Cemetery Maytown.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2021.
Memorials have been established to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon and to the Goldie B. Floberg Center in Rockton.
Arrangements made by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL.
Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com
.