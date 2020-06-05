Thomas G. "Poch" Pociecha
Thomas 'Poch' G. Pociecha

Born: September 2, 1945; Chicago

Died: May 29, 2020; Chadwick

CHADWICK –Thomas "Poch" G. Pociecha, 74, of Chadwick, passed away at home on May 29, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1945 in Chicago, to John W. and Genevieve (Smokowski) Pociecha.

He graduated from Mt. Carroll High School in 1964. On Aug. 22, 1987, he married Helen M. Merkel in Chadwick. He was the owner of Carroll Lanes, Poch's Pub, and Tom's Golf World, as well as being a truck driver.

He served in the Army from 1964-1966, and was a member of the American Legion. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Helen; one son, Tom Jr. (Andrea) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; four stepsons, Frank (Mary Jane) Weber of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, John (Delene) Weber of Mawson Lakes, Australia, Michael (Bobbi) Hockman of Chadwick, and Marty (Jolene) Hockman of Mt. Carroll; two stepdaughters, Patty (John) Jones and Jean (Phil) Girard; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Bev Hohn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers:, Ron, John, and William Pociecha.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.
