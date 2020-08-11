Thomas L. Oltmanns



Born: December 13, 1998



Died: August 9, 2020



STERLING – Thomas Lee Oltmanns, 21, died August 9, 2020.



He was born on December 13, 1998 in Rockford and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Tom was very dedicated to his work on the farm working many long hours. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and outdoor activities.



Survivors include his parents, Daniel and Christine (Valore) Otlmanns of Sterling; his sister, Michele (Moe) Mandrell of Rock Falls; his brothers, Eldon(Felicia) Oltmanns of Bellvevue, NE and Ben Moore of Davenport, IA; his maternal grandmother, Mary Wolf of Sterling; his paternal grandparents, Loren and Wanda Oltmanns of Sterling; two nieces, Misti and Spencer; and two nephews, Mason and Cayden.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Vera Melvin.



Masks will be required, along with social distancing in effect, for a public visitation that will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. The funeral will follow on Thursday at 10 AM in the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store