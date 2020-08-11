1/1
Thomas L. Oltmanns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Oltmanns

Born: December 13, 1998

Died: August 9, 2020

STERLING – Thomas Lee Oltmanns, 21, died August 9, 2020.

He was born on December 13, 1998 in Rockford and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Tom was very dedicated to his work on the farm working many long hours. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and outdoor activities.

Survivors include his parents, Daniel and Christine (Valore) Otlmanns of Sterling; his sister, Michele (Moe) Mandrell of Rock Falls; his brothers, Eldon(Felicia) Oltmanns of Bellvevue, NE and Ben Moore of Davenport, IA; his maternal grandmother, Mary Wolf of Sterling; his paternal grandparents, Loren and Wanda Oltmanns of Sterling; two nieces, Misti and Spencer; and two nephews, Mason and Cayden.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Vera Melvin.

Masks will be required, along with social distancing in effect, for a public visitation that will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. The funeral will follow on Thursday at 10 AM in the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved