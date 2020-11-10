1/1
Thomas M. James
Thomas M. James

Born: August 15, 1945; Dixon

Died: November 7, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Thomas M. James, age 75, of Dixon, IL died surrounded by his family at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born Aug. 15, 1945 in Dixon, IL, the son of Earl and Edna (Weyant) James. He worked for Belvedere Chrysler Assemble Plant, IDOT, HWI in Dixon, Dixon Home Lumber, and Woodmans Lumber in Kankakee prior to his retirement. Thomas was a fan of the Chicago White Sox and Notre Dame.

He married Linda Hack Oct. 10, 1964, who preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 1966. Thomas also married Maureen O'Brien Oct. 10, 1979, who preceded him in death on May 20, 2012. Tom had also been married to Pamela Potts.

He was also preceed in death by his parents; and siblings, Gerald James, Susan Lordi and Janet Bruce.

Thomas is survived by one daughter, Laura Enlow of Dixon; one grandson, Derrick Enlow of Dixon; one great-granddaughter, Rilynn Enlow; sister-in-law, Marge James of Dixon; stepson, Paul Potts of Arizona; one sister, Cathy (Mark) Prescott of Wisconsin; and one brother, William James of California.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. There will be a private family service on Friday at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL. Face coverings required for the visitation and service.

A memorial has been established to the Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling, IL.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
