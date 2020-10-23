1/1
Tiffany E. Blake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany E. Blake

Born: December 11 , 1970; Dixon

Died: October 18, 2020; Sublette

SUBLETTE – Tiffany E. Blake, 49, of Sublette died unexpectedly at her home Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Tiffany was born December 11, 1970 in Dixon to Ronald and Marlene (Conway) Egler. Tiffany was blessed to have three children, Alexis (Cassy Fey) Ferguson of KY, Morgan (Caylan Phillips) Ferguson, of Amboy, Lucas Blake of Henderson, NV, bonus son, Tristen (Jessica) Blake of Maryland, and bonus daughter, Chelseas Heerdt of Dixon; two beautiful grandchildren, Jaxen and Jacey Phillips who lit up her life with so much happiness, and two bonus grandchildren, Rylynn Durham and Andi Blake; and Don Erbes, her soulmate who shared her life and her family. Tiffany is survived by her parents; brothers, Chad (Heather) Egler of Mendota, Ryan (Araceli) Egler of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Miguel (Maca) Celestino of Madrid, Spain; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles she loved dearly; her children's fathers, Scott Ferguson and Jeff Blake; and special friends, Nick Wittenauer and Tim Ikens.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Conway; and her paternal grandparents, Donald Egler, Ellen and Gifford Fordham.

Tiffany had an infectious smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold. Tiffany enjoyed spending as much time as she could with family and friends and loved being a grandma, playing games on her iPad and creating beautiful diamond art.

There will be a private family funeral on Wednesday October 28, and in the spring there will be a celebration of life and all are invited.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved