Tiffany E. Blake
Born: December 11 , 1970; Dixon
Died: October 18, 2020; Sublette
SUBLETTE – Tiffany E. Blake, 49, of Sublette died unexpectedly at her home Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Tiffany was born December 11, 1970 in Dixon to Ronald and Marlene (Conway) Egler. Tiffany was blessed to have three children, Alexis (Cassy Fey) Ferguson of KY, Morgan (Caylan Phillips) Ferguson, of Amboy, Lucas Blake of Henderson, NV, bonus son, Tristen (Jessica) Blake of Maryland, and bonus daughter, Chelseas Heerdt of Dixon; two beautiful grandchildren, Jaxen and Jacey Phillips who lit up her life with so much happiness, and two bonus grandchildren, Rylynn Durham and Andi Blake; and Don Erbes, her soulmate who shared her life and her family. Tiffany is survived by her parents; brothers, Chad (Heather) Egler of Mendota, Ryan (Araceli) Egler of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Miguel (Maca) Celestino of Madrid, Spain; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles she loved dearly; her children's fathers, Scott Ferguson and Jeff Blake; and special friends, Nick Wittenauer and Tim Ikens.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Conway; and her paternal grandparents, Donald Egler, Ellen and Gifford Fordham.
Tiffany had an infectious smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold. Tiffany enjoyed spending as much time as she could with family and friends and loved being a grandma, playing games on her iPad and creating beautiful diamond art.
There will be a private family funeral on Wednesday October 28, and in the spring there will be a celebration of life and all are invited.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com
.