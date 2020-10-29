1/
Timothy D. Deem
Timothy D. Deem

Born: November 29, 1948

Died: October 26, 2020

DIXON – Timothy D. Deem, 71, of Dixon, Illinois passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.

He was born November 29, 1948 in Connersville. Indiana. Tim was active in the community and served as a member on the Lee County Board. He was a member of the Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, Illinois.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Diana Powell of Troy, Ohio, Nancy Deem of Lady Lake, Florida, Penny Latta of Gainesville, Florida, Amy Deem of Gainesville, Florida; and his brother, Mike Deem of Summerfield, Florida.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable donation in memory of Tim Deem to Gull Lake Ministries. Gifts can me made online at gulllake.org/donate (with "Tim Deem Memorial" in comment box) or by mail to Gull Lake Ministries, 1800 Burlington Drive, Hickory Corners MI, 49060.

To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please go to the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 29, 2020.
