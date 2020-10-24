Timothy D. Gonigam



WALNUT – Timothy D. Gonigam, 58 of Walnut, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



He was born on May 16, 1962 in Princeton, the son of Glenn R. and Marilyn (Nelson) Gonigam. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carla Schulte on November 19, 1983 at the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. Tim was employed for the past 37 years at Astec Mobile Screens in Sterling (previously Production Engineered Products of Walnut) where he served as President and General Manager. He was a member of several aggregate associations, including: the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA), the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), and the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). Tim was a member of Walnut Community Bible Church. He was a past church council member, attended Promise Keepers and enjoyed his time with small group and men's Bible studies, as well as being a part of the WCBC live nativity. Tim was a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers and attended training camp every year. He embodied Vince Lombardis famous words, "God, family, and the Green Bay Packers, in that order." He always looked forward to his summer vacations in Green Lake, Wisconsin with his family and jumped at every opportunity to take his family to Walt Disney World.



Survivors include his wife, Carla; daughters, Tiffany Gonigam (Abbi Bosnich) of DePue, and Christa (Corey) Gruber of Walnut; son, Tyler Gonigam of Savoy; sister Ann Rabe of Fairfax, IA; brothers, Bruce (Jill) Gonigam of Walnut and Craig (Lesley) Gonigam of Tiskilwa; stepsiblings, Robin and Doug Noble, Rebecca and Kevin Woody, Matt and Jenny Gerdes and John and Mary Gerdes; and grandchildren, Carson Timothy, Kinley and Kollins Gruber.



He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Bernice Hoefer.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in force for a public visitation to be held on Monday October 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Community Bible Church. The family will be dressed in support of Tim's favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. The funeral will follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will conclude at Walnut Cemetery. Arrangements by Garland Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to Rock River Hospice & Home or to the Walnut Community Bible Church.





