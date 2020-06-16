Timothy R. Rippy
Born: September 3, 1960
Died: June 10, 2020
LYNDON – Timothy R. Rippy, 59, of Lyndon, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Timothy was born in Sterling on September 3, 1960, the son ofJack and Marilyn (Waller) Rippy.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn (Gene Simmons) Rippyof Lyndon; one daughter, Stacey Deboer of Johnson City, TN; one son, Tim (Julie) Denning; two sisters, Sherrie Denning, and Vicki Rippy; three brothers,Jack (Maxine) Rippy, and Dave Rippy, all of Rock Falls, and Jim (Lisa) Rippy ofPolo; six grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, Jack Rippy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
Online condolences may be made a www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.