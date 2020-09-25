Timothy Richardson

Timothy D. Richardson
Born: September 14, 1956; Rochelle
Died: September 22, 2020; Dixon
Dixon – Timothy D. Richardson, age 64, of Dixon, died at home on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1956, in Rochelle, IL, the son of Harold and Naoma (Trout) Richardson. Tim worked for the Illinois Dept. of Mental Health at the Dixon State School and the Jack Mabley Center, for over 20 years prior to retirement. He was a member of AFSCME Local 172 and was also an AA member.
Tim married Marjorie Morningstar Nov. 13, 1976, in Mt. Vernon, IL.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, July 6, 2016; sister, Judy Webb; and his parents.
Tim is survived by his children, April (Justin Woodin) Richardson of Amboy, Jessica (Aaron) Kuebel of Albany, Amanda Richardson of Dixon; 8 grandchildren, Hayley Richardson, Collin Sweeney, Dylan Daniels, Conner Sheridan, Kabe Daniels, Mason Kuebel, Maci Stephenitch, and Leyton Stephenitch. Also one brother Terry Whaley of Rochelle.
Graveside services and burial of cremains will be Monday Sept. 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL. A memorial has been established to Granny Rose Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
