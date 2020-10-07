Tina Lockard

Tina Marie (Catron) Lockard



Died: October 2, 2020; Byron



Byron – Tina Marie (Catron) Lockard, 58, passed away peacefully at her home in Byron, IL, on Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by her children and husband of 31 years.



Tina was the daughter of the late Rufus and Helen (Richardson) Catron and the youngest of the seven children. In 1989 she married the love of her life, Michael Lockard.



Tina was eighteen when she began working at Rochelle Pharmacy. She was passionate about helping others, especially her customers. This year Tina won Illinois Pharmacy Technician of the Year, with over 90 letters of recommendation from customers and coworkers.



She loved traveling, boating, spending the day at the sandbar, and spending time at their Florida home, and cooking (from the heart) for her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Lohman Catron, Richard Catron.



She is survived by her husband; and children, Eric (Jamie) Herrmann, and Boone Lockard (Megan Carbon); one grandchild, Colton Herrmann; and furry-baby, Brynley; father in-law, "Dad" Charles (Connie) Lockard, and mother in-law, Dorothy Lockard; her sisters, Sheryl Gammon, Peggy Jones, Sheila Catron; brother, Edward Catron; brothers in-law, Doug (Heidi) Lockard, Kent Harrison; sister in-law, Michelle Lockard; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family ceremony will be held on Monday, her ashes will be spread at "Her Happy Place", a little island at Clearwater Beach, FL.



Those who knew Tina know that she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive.



In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Tina's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make donations to Serenity Hospice 1658 S. IL Rt 2 Oregon, IL. 61061



Tina's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.





