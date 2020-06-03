Tommy D. Manning
1947 - 2020
Tommy D. Manning

Born: November 27, 1947; Walnut Ridge, Arkansas

Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Tommy D. Manning, age 72 of Rock Falls, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Tommy was born on November27, 1947in Walnut Ridge, AR, the son of Everett and Bea (Parson) Manning. He was a United States Army veteran. He worked for 35 years at National Manufacturing.

Survivors include his daughter, Ann (Dan) Neilson of Moweaqua, IL; his son, DuWayne (Tricia) Manning of Rock Falls; his mother, Bea Manning of Rock Falls; two sisters, Joan (Richard) Atchison and Tresa (Steve) Grobe; two brothers, Philip Manning and Dexter (Donna) Manning; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Keith (Gail) Manning.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.
