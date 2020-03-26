|
|
Toni L. Garland
Born: March 1967; Dixon
Died: March 13, 2020; Sterling
STERLING - Toni L. Garland, age 53, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Toni was born in March 1967, in Dixon, IL., the daughter of Louis and Linda (Merlak) Witzleb. She married Matt Garland on July 23, 1999 in Sterling. Toni was the ultimate homemaker, taking care of her family, and for many years worked as a dental assistant. Most recently, she enjoyed being around children working part time teaching swim lessons, life guarding at the YMCA, and working at Washington/Challand schools during the lunch period as a lunch monitor. She was a member of USA Swimming and was an official for Illinois Swimming. She loved swimming, running, and biking and participated in 23 triathlons, her favorite being the Chicago Triathlon. She loved reading books and gardening in the yard. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling. Most of all, Toni loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Matt Garland of Sterling; son, Ryan (Katie) Trevino of Rock Falls; son, Bradley Trevino of Charleston, SC; daughter, Katherine Garland, sons Michael Garland and Peter Garland, all of Sterling; grandchildren, Ethan & Elliott Trevino of Rock Falls and Isabella Trevino of Charleston, SC; parents, Louis and Linda Witzleb of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters, Angela Alston of Spring Hill, FL and Jennifer Marquez of Charleston, SC; mother- and father-in-Law Gary and Carol Garland of Sterling; sisters-in-law, Jodi Velazquez and Mari Garland of Sterling; and nephews, Alexander and Joshua of Charleston, SC.
Toni was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her brother-in-law, Todd Garland, who passed away at childhood.
A private family burial took place on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, with the Reverend James Keenan officiating. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rock River Hospice and Home, in Sterling, IL.