Tony S. Torres
Tony S. Torres

Born: January 14, 1931

Died: May 2, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Tony was born on January 14, 1931 in Tallulah, Louisiana to Emilio and Isabel Torres and a longtime resident of Rock Falls. He married his sweetheart, Ofelia 'Chappy' Garza, on October 21, 1961 in Edinburg, Texas. Ofelia preceded him in death on February 16, 2012.

He was employed by Northwestern Steel and Wire for 34 years as a millwright retiring in 1990. Tony enlisted as an infantry man in the U.S. Army serving a 3-year tour.Tony loved spending time with his family, but Tony's most important and cherished role will always be as a devoted caregiver to Chappy for over 13 years. His unwavering love for his wife and kids was an inspiration to all. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his children and loving family.

He is survived by three children, Tony (Rachel) Torres Jr., Lucy (David) Milne and Jimmy Torres all of Rock Falls, four grandchildren Jennifer Milne- (Brian) Carroll of Madison, WI, Michael (Colleen) Milne of St. Paul, MN, April and Ashly Torres of Rock Falls and five great-grandchildren, Julian, Luciana & Everly Carroll and Rhys & Elliot Milne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.
