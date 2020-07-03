1/1
Tracey J. Ziegler
Tracey J. Zeigler

Born: April 13, 1970

Died: June 24, 2020

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. – Tracey J. Zeigler was born April 13, 1970, in Sterling, Illinois to Larry and Maureen (Esch) Zeigler.

In his youth, he spent time on the Sterling Stingrays swim team, played baseball, tennis, and his all-time favorite sport, golf. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1988 and attended Northern Illinois University. In the summer of 1990, he met his soulmate and lifelong love, Ronni George. The two moved to Arizona in the summer of 1990, were married December 31, 1992, and started their family welcoming their children, Peyton Elizabeth and Justin John Paul. Tracey's children and immediate family were his source of joy and immense pride.

Tracey worked at Oak Creek Funding Corp. beginning in the fall of 1992, and worked his way up to vice president until the company's closure in 2006. His long battle with a brain tumor began in January 2000. He lived his life as an example for his children and all those around him; never complaining, full of determination, always inquiring about and helping others, loving the Lord, with a deep love for his family, kids, and animals, especially dogs. He had so many qualities that made him easy to love. The following are just a few of those traits; generosity, devotion/loyalty, quick-witted dry sense of humor, and a vault of memories that he could remember from way back. He fought hard until the very end. Tracey entered into his eternal life in the early morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home, on his terms.

He will be greatly missed but joyfully remembered by his wife, Ronni (George) Zeigler, Cave Creek, Arizona; daughter Peyton Elizabeth, Glendale, Arizona; and son, Justin John Paul, Cave Creek, Arizona; his parents, Larry and Lana Zeigler, Fort Meyers, Florida; his sister, Kimberly (Tony) East, Rockmart, Georgia; his brother, Brent Oberbillig, Chicago; in-laws, Ron and Carol George, Sterling, Illinois; brother-in-law, Christopher (Chasity) George, Coal Valley, Illinois; nephews, Parker and Hudson George; treasured friends, Nick Papafotopoulos and Coy Foster; aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Esch Zeigler; his maternal grandparents, John Paul and Margie Esch; and paternal grandparents, Mervin and Mildred Zeigler.

A celebration of life will be planned in Arizona and another in Illinois at a later date.

To honor Tracey's life, the family suggests donations to either of the following, in lieu of flowers: Barrow Neurological Institute-brain tumor research, give.supportbarrow.org or mail to 124 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 OR Hospice of the Valley, hov.org donate now or mail to 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 3, 2020.
