Velma may steder
Born: March 21, 1923; Amboy
Died: March 8, 2020; Dixon
DIXON â€" Velma May (Sweitzer) Steder passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 8th, 2020 at her home, Dixon Healthcare and Rehab Center in Dixon, Illinois with Unity Hospice also providing comfort care. Immediate family were present. Father Cesar of Unity Hospice provided Last Rites.
Velma was born in Amboy, Illinois on March 21, 1923. She was the daughter of Frank and Ethel (Ross) Sweitzer. Her blind father passed away at an early age where her blind mother Ethel and she resided at the Poor Farm in Eldena for some time. At the age of 11 she requested to be placed in an orphanage. Her home was St. Vincent Orphanage in Freeport, Illinois where she attended Aquin High School and became a Catholic.
After a short stay in Chicago, she returned to Dixon and worked at Freeman Shoe Factory and, also at Green River Ordinance Plant on grenade assembly line. Later in 1945 she met and married Fred C. Steder, a farmer on Red Brick Road in Lee County, Illinois. She was a homemaker on the farm and enjoyed raising family, Catholic Church, playing cards and many other interests. When they moved to DeKalb, Illinois, she got a job as lunch lady at St. Mary's Elementary School in Dekalb. She loved that job and stayed until age 75. She also loved the Moose Club and attended many times for dinner and dancing. After her husband Fred passed away some years later, she moved to Colonial House in DeKalb, where she lived until about age 90 and needed to move to Dixon Healthcare and Rehab Ctr until her passing. She enjoyed being there, and did many activities and made many friends there. She lived a full life and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ethel (Ross) Sweitzer; her immediate sisters and brothers; her husband Fred C. Steder; a daughter, Catherine; a son, Rich (Richard); a beautiful granddaughter, Melissa Sutton; and a daughter-in-law Donna (Kevin) Steder.
Survivors are a daughter, Mary Kay (Gary) Sutton of Mendota; a son, Robert P. Steder of Dixon; a son, Steve Steder of DeKalb; a son, Kevin Steder of Yorkville; and daughter-in-law, Kathy (Rich) Steder of Rock Falls. Also, Velma is survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16th, 2020, at Finch Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Graveside will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 am in Oakwood Cemetery, 416 S. Dement Ave, Dixon, IL, 61021 with Father Cesar Pajarillo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be divided by Dixon Healthcare and Rehab Center for their wonderful care in a well taken care of facility and Unity Hospice who provided clear direction to us and great comfort care for our mother. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115.