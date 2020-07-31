1/1
Veneda M. Anzelmo
Veneda M. Anzelmo

Born: September 29, 1938

Died: January 22, 2020

MINOCQUA, Wis. – Veneda M. Anzelmo was born September 29, 1938. The Lord took her home on Jan. 22 ,2020, but we are now able to have a service for her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anzelmo.

She is survived by her sister, Grace Swanson; brother, Ray Rickman; children, John and Lisa, and Grace and David; grandchildren, Jessica, Nick, Mariah, Grace and Kole; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be at 11 a.m. July 31, 2020, at St. Viator's Church, 4170 W. Addison St. Chicago, Illinois 60641. Burial will be at Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 Irving Park Rd. Chicago, Illinois , 60634.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to to the Audubon Society.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 31, 2020.
