STERLING – Vera K. McCormick, 89 of Sterling, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, surrounded by her family.



She was born on March 15, 1931 in rural Sterling, the daughter of Robert L. and May D. (Wesner) Kraft. She graduated Sterling High School in 1949 and the graduated from Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. She married Lawrence H. McCormick on June 6, 1953 in Sterling. Vera had worked as a registered nurse for many years in the area. Vera had worked at the former Home Hospital; for Dr John and Dr. Tom McDonnell; for the Rock Falls Elementary Schools; and for the Whiteside County Health Department. Vera had served as the parish nurse at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sterling of which she was a lifelong member as well as her involvement with the Churches Altar Guild, the Home Communion service and the Care Giver Group. Vera had served as a past member of the American Red Cross.



Survivors include her children, Cindy (Greg) Schott, Jerry (Jacky) McCormick and John McCormick; seven grandchildren, Bridgett Schott, Ben (Amber) Schott, Michelle (Matthew) Compton, Amanda (Steven) Elliott, Nicole (Anthony) Cincinella, Michael and Christopher McCormick; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Cincinella, Rowan Schott and Hadely Compton; and several special nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on October 13, 2008; her sister, Beverly Vandermoon; and three brothers, Howard, William, and Bobby Kraft.



Masks and social distancing rules will be enforced for a public visitation that will allow 50 persons at a time that will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Avenue in Sterling, and also on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend Leo Patterson officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery.



Memorial may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Rock River Hospice and Home.





