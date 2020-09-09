Verla Mae Attig
Born: December 2, 1920; Reddick
Died: September 5, 2020; Mt. Morris
POLO – Verla Mae Attig, 99, of Polo, Illinois passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Mt. Morris, Il.
She was born Dec 2, 1920 in Reddick, Il, the third child of four siblings to Rev. George and Lulu (Morris) Wykle. Verla was united in marriage to Denver E. Attig on March 16, 1940 in Washington, Il. They bought a farm near Brookville, Il and moved there shortly after. Verla was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working in the local EUB Church in Brookville, where she often shared her talents. One son and one daughter were born to them. In 1979, they retired from the farm life to a home in Polo, Il where they lived out the rest of their lives being active in the local Evangelical United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; two brothers; her husband Denver; and a son-in-law, Dale.
Verla was an excellent cook and really loved preparing meals for her family and friends at her home in Polo.
Verla is survived by a son, Richard ( Irene)Attig of Polo, Il; a daughter, Nancy Keyt of China, Michigan; three grandchildren, Michael (Barbara) Attig of Sunnyvale, Ca., Dr. Amy(Scott) Shockley of Ionia, Mi. and Brian Keyt of Greenville, South Carolina. Also, she was survived by two great-grandsons, Kyle and Ryan Attig of Sunnyvale, Ca. and also many nieces and nephews.
Due to the virus situation, a small private graveside service for the family will be held at the cemetery on September 10, 2020. Burial will be at Fairmont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for the Faith United Methodist Church and Pinecrest Nursing Home.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks for all the care and compassion given to Verla by the staff at Pinecrest Nursing Home and Serenity Hospice.Polo Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com