Verna J. Bauman
Born: September 7, 1939; Morrison
Died: April 15, 2020; Le Roy
LE ROY – Verna Jean (Vos) Bauman, 80, of Le Roy, formerly of Sterling, peacefully passed away at home while surrounded by her family, to be with her loved ones in heaven at 6:26 a.m., Wednesday, April 15th, 2020.
Verna was born September 7, 1939 in Morrison, to Claus and Cora (Sterenberg) Vos. She was a 1958 graduate of Sterling High School. Verna married Robert Bauman on November 17th, 1967 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on March 7th, 1997. Verna was employed as a bus driver for many years in Sterling and Dixon, and also worked at Products Unlimited from 1989-1997.
Verna and Robert had two wonderful daughters, Tammi Lyn Bauman and Margaret Anne Bauman McPherson; three grandsons, Tracy James Helt Jr. (Stormy Dodson), Galen Robert Bauman, William Calvin Morgan ll; one beautiful granddaughter, Brianna Jean McPherson; one beautiful great-granddaughter, Skylynn Blessed Helt, all of Le Roy; two special young men like her grandsons, Steven James Troxell of Sterling, and Damien Kyle Martin of Prophetstown; one sister-in-law, Faye Vos; and one brother-in-law, Phil Near; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Galen Vos, and Roberta Vos Near.
Private family services will be held with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. McDonald Funeral Homes handled arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Margaret Mcpherson, 202 S Daniel St., Le Roy, IL 61752.
