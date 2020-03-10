|
Vi wilson
Born: June 21, 1938
Died: March 2, 2020
DIXON â€" Violet R. Wilson, 81, of Dixon, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, surrounded by her family. She had been employed and retired from Allied Lock and Chain in Dixon.
She brought six children into this world â€" Steve Wilson, Cindy (Don) Gideon, Phil (Becky) Sofolo, Steve Sofolo, Vily Griffith and Rocky (Jan) Sofolo.
She had eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to thank Connie for her love and care of our Mom.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and time with family. She had many friends and enjoyed visiting with them at River's Edge.