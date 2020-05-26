Vicki J. Bonnell
Born: Feb. 5, 1953; Dixon
Died: May 20, 2020; Springfield
AMBOY – Vicki J. Bonnell, age 67, of Amboy died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St John Hospital in Springfield.
She was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Dixon the daughter of Eugene and Rosalie (Ankney) Kelly. Vicki worked at Allied Locke Industries for the past 39 years. She had also worked with her sisters in the housekeeping department at O'Connell's Yogi Bear Resort during the summer. Vicki enjoyed gardening, watching her humming birds, and loved her dogs.She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy.
Vicki married Jerry Bonnell July 21, 1973 in Amboy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Marty (Beth) Bonnell of Amboy, Kevin Bonnell of Rockford, Jennifer (Sean) Welker of Pawnee, IL, James Bonnell of Amboy; and four grandchildren, Konnor, Taylor, Sophia and Reagan Welker. She is also survived by one brother, Richard "Buck" (Sharon) Kelly of Amboy; two sisters, Brenda (Doug) McLaughlin of Sublette, Lois (Pat) Jones of Amboy; and several nieces and nephews.
Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at St Patrick Cemetery in Maytown. A family visitation Wednesday before the Mass will be at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 26, 2020.