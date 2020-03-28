Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Vicki J. Spielman

Vicki J. Spielman Obituary
Vicki J. Spielman

Born: Oct. 4, 1940; Amboy

Died: March 26, 2020; Sterling

HARMON – Vicki J. Spielman, age 79, of Harmon, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Vicki was born October 4, 1940, in Amboy, the daughter of Edwin and Charlotte (Wells) Wasson. She married Carlton Spielman on May 19, 1973 in Rock Falls and was employed as a registered nurse.

She is survived by her husband, Carlton of Harmon; two sons, Brad (Jade) Spielman of Ankeny, Iowa and Kirk (Lindsay) Spielman of Sterling; one sister, Vernice (Dennis) Morath of Sterling; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held at a later date at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.
