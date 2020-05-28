Vicki L. AndersonBorn: April 4, 1949; OregonDied: May 26, 2020; OregonOREGON – Vicki L. Anderson, 71, lifelong Oregon resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Serenity Hospice Home.She was born April 4, 1949 in Oregon, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Ragg) Sigler. Mary attended Oregon High School and worked locally as a CNA in home health care. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the summertime.She is survived by her sons, Mike (Monica) Rasmussen of Dixon, Rick (Bonnie) Rasmussen of Eldena and John (Lori) Anderson of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Madaleine Shaward, Eric Rasmussen, Emily Rasmussen, Hunter Rasmussen, Chase Rasmussen, Abby Anderson and Aaron Anderson; great–grandchild, Ezra Shaward; and brother, Harold "Bud" Sigler of Mt. Vernon.She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Jim Wakenight.Private family services will be held with burial in Daysville Cemetery.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon, assisted the family with arrangements.