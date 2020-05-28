Vicki L. Anderson
Vicki L. Anderson

Born: April 4, 1949; Oregon

Died: May 26, 2020; Oregon

OREGON – Vicki L. Anderson, 71, lifelong Oregon resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Serenity Hospice Home.

She was born April 4, 1949 in Oregon, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Ragg) Sigler. Mary attended Oregon High School and worked locally as a CNA in home health care. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the summertime.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Monica) Rasmussen of Dixon, Rick (Bonnie) Rasmussen of Eldena and John (Lori) Anderson of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Madaleine Shaward, Eric Rasmussen, Emily Rasmussen, Hunter Rasmussen, Chase Rasmussen, Abby Anderson and Aaron Anderson; great–grandchild, Ezra Shaward; and brother, Harold "Bud" Sigler of Mt. Vernon.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Jim Wakenight.

Private family services will be held with burial in Daysville Cemetery.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon, assisted the family with arrangements.

www.farrellhollandgale.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
