Vicki L. Fountain
Born: July 2, 1951; Sterling
Died: August 28, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Vicki Lee Fountain, age 69 of Rock Falls, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
Vicki was born on July 2, 1951 in Sterling, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Jane (Christoffersen) Wetzell. She was a United States Navy veteran. Vicki worked as a registered nurse for 36 years, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed planting flowers, renovation projects, watching QVC and had a love for animals, especially, cats, dogs and horses.
Survivors include her son, Robert D. Fountain, Jr. of Pekin, IL; two sisters, Sherry Haynes of Rock Falls and Debbie Sikkema of Lyndon; one brother, Greg (Pam) Wetzell of Prophetstown; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
