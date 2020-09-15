Vickie Pratt



Born: Julu 11, 1958; Sterling



Died: September 10, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Vickie Pratt, 62 of Rock Falls died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



She was born on July 11, 1958 in Sterling, the daughter of Arthur Fay and Lois (Russell) Como. She married Todd A. Pratt on March 16, 2001 in Sterling. He died March 15, 2018. Vickie had worked for Instant Car Credit on Route 30 in Rock Falls for several years, and at the time of her death she was working at the Rock Falls McDonald's.



Survivors include her mother, Lois Como of Rock Falls; her sons, Tyler Nelson of Sterling and Martin Nelson of Peoria, AZ; her daughter, Holly Adams of Dixon; her brothers, Arthur (Christine) Como Jr of Rock Falls, Paul (Nancy) Como of Dixon and Tim (Melda) Como of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, TJ, Ian and Grayson; and her dog, Tess. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her dog.



She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Darrell Como.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18th 2020 at 1414 8th Ave. Rock Falls, Illinois from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store