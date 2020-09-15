1/
Vickie Pratt
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Pratt

Born: Julu 11, 1958; Sterling

Died: September 10, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Vickie Pratt, 62 of Rock Falls died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

She was born on July 11, 1958 in Sterling, the daughter of Arthur Fay and Lois (Russell) Como. She married Todd A. Pratt on March 16, 2001 in Sterling. He died March 15, 2018. Vickie had worked for Instant Car Credit on Route 30 in Rock Falls for several years, and at the time of her death she was working at the Rock Falls McDonald's.

Survivors include her mother, Lois Como of Rock Falls; her sons, Tyler Nelson of Sterling and Martin Nelson of Peoria, AZ; her daughter, Holly Adams of Dixon; her brothers, Arthur (Christine) Como Jr of Rock Falls, Paul (Nancy) Como of Dixon and Tim (Melda) Como of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, TJ, Ian and Grayson; and her dog, Tess. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her dog.

She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Darrell Como.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18th 2020 at 1414 8th Ave. Rock Falls, Illinois from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
01:30 - 04:00 PM
1414 8th Avenue
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Praying for strength during this difficult time
Kris Holloway
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved