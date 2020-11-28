1/1
Victor R. White II
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor R. White II

Born: March 29, 1936

Died: November 22, 2020

DIXON – Victor Reginald White II, 84, of Dixon, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon.

Victor was born on March 29, 1936 in Sterling, the son of Victor and Dorothy White and Dick and Viola Winkler.  He was a United States Army veteran. He married Judy D. Smith on December 16, 1961 in Franklin Grove.

Victor worked at RB&W, taught computer coding at Sauk many years ago, was an upholstery worker and the local town cop in Tampico.

Survivors include his wife, Judy of Dixon; two sons, Victor (Sherri) White III, of Camdenton, MO and Jeffrey (Leanne) White of Dixon; one sister, Georgia Morris of East Peoria; six grandchildren, Zachary White, Matthew White, Kyle White, Tyler (Melissa) White, Justin (Kacie) White and Mitchell White; and two great-grandchildren, Allyson and Grayson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Larry Morris.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a gathering of family and friends allowing 10 people in at a time held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at the Garland Funeral Home in Tampico. Cremation rites have been accorded.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Garland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
115 Main St
Tampico, IL 61283
(815) 438-6165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved