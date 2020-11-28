Victor R. White IIBorn: March 29, 1936Died: November 22, 2020DIXON – Victor Reginald White II, 84, of Dixon, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon.Victor was born on March 29, 1936 in Sterling, the son of Victor and Dorothy White and Dick and Viola Winkler. He was a United States Army veteran. He married Judy D. Smith on December 16, 1961 in Franklin Grove.Victor worked at RB&W, taught computer coding at Sauk many years ago, was an upholstery worker and the local town cop in Tampico.Survivors include his wife, Judy of Dixon; two sons, Victor (Sherri) White III, of Camdenton, MO and Jeffrey (Leanne) White of Dixon; one sister, Georgia Morris of East Peoria; six grandchildren, Zachary White, Matthew White, Kyle White, Tyler (Melissa) White, Justin (Kacie) White and Mitchell White; and two great-grandchildren, Allyson and Grayson.He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Larry Morris.Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a gathering of family and friends allowing 10 people in at a time held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at the Garland Funeral Home in Tampico. Cremation rites have been accorded.