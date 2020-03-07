Home

Violet R.Wilson

Violet R.Wilson Obituary
Vi wilson

Born: June 21, 1938

Died: March 2, 2020

DIXON â€" Violet R. Wilson, 81, of Dixon, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, surrounded by her family. She had been employed and retired from Allied Lock and Chain in Dixon.

She was born on June 21, 1938.

She brought six children into this world â€" Steve Sofolo, Cindy (Don) Gideon, Phil (Becky) Sofolo, Steve Wilson, Vily Griffith and Rocky (Jan) Sofolo.

She had eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and time with family. She had many friends and enjoyed visiting with them at River's Edge.
