Virginia E. Shoemaker
Born: Oct. 24, 1925; Milledgville
Died: March 21, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Virginia Eilene Shoemaker, 94, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dixon, IL. She worked for Dixon Public Schools as an aide prior to retirement.
Virginia was born October 24, 1925, in Milledgeville, IL, the daughter of James and Bonnie (Stone) Dale. She married Frank Shoemaker on June 23, 1946 in Dixon. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1992.
She is survived by her son, Carl (Cyndy) Shoemaker of Greensboro, NC; three daughters, Beverly (Arnie) Mach of Elk River, MN, Gloria (Mark) Nusbaum of Dixon, Christine (Mike Bonnell) Dewey of Amboy; one brother, Paul (Connie) Dale of Lawrence, NE; two sisters, Hazel Bernice Swain of Omaha, NE, Esther (Jon) Skor of Sacramento, CA; 10 grandchildren, Jeff Mach, Susie Farmer, James Mach, Kent Nusbaum, Julia Nusbaum, Caleb Shoemaker, Travis Shoemaker, Jacob Shoemaker, Nicholas Dewey, Lindsey Dewey; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Shoemaker; one brother, Richard Dale; and three sisters, Lucille Kessell, Rose Shoemaker, and Bonnie Donald.
A private service for immediate family will be Friday, March 27, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.