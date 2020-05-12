Virginia Gustafson
Born: September 9, 1925; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Died: May 5, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Virginia Beattie (Toms) Gustafson, age 94 of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Virginia was born on September 9, 1925 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Eldon and Helen (Tarner) Beattie. She married Harold Toms on March 27, 1947, and together they had one son. She then married Carl Gustafson on November 26, 1976 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2015. Virginia worked for the State of Illinois, Department of Employment Security for 37 years, retiring on July 31, 1990. She was volunteer at CGH Medical Center and a member of the Quester's Antique Club. She attended the First Christian Church in Sterling and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sterling.
Survivors include her son, John H. (Nancy) Toms of Naperville, IL; two stepdaughters, Sharon Gustafson of Walnut and Carla (Peter) Kerr of Walnut; three grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Toms and Megan Kerr; two sisters, Ruth B. Allen of Owatonna, MN and Beverly (Marvin) Anderson of Walnut; one brother, Richard (Alberta) Beattie of Rock Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Robert and Sam Beattie.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Born: September 9, 1925; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Died: May 5, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Virginia Beattie (Toms) Gustafson, age 94 of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Virginia was born on September 9, 1925 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Eldon and Helen (Tarner) Beattie. She married Harold Toms on March 27, 1947, and together they had one son. She then married Carl Gustafson on November 26, 1976 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2015. Virginia worked for the State of Illinois, Department of Employment Security for 37 years, retiring on July 31, 1990. She was volunteer at CGH Medical Center and a member of the Quester's Antique Club. She attended the First Christian Church in Sterling and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sterling.
Survivors include her son, John H. (Nancy) Toms of Naperville, IL; two stepdaughters, Sharon Gustafson of Walnut and Carla (Peter) Kerr of Walnut; three grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Toms and Megan Kerr; two sisters, Ruth B. Allen of Owatonna, MN and Beverly (Marvin) Anderson of Walnut; one brother, Richard (Alberta) Beattie of Rock Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Robert and Sam Beattie.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.