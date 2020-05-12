Virginia Gustafson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Gustafson

Born: September 9, 1925; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Died: May 5, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Virginia Beattie (Toms) Gustafson, age 94 of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Virginia was born on September 9, 1925 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Eldon and Helen (Tarner) Beattie. She married Harold Toms on March 27, 1947, and together they had one son. She then married Carl Gustafson on November 26, 1976 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2015. Virginia worked for the State of Illinois, Department of Employment Security for 37 years, retiring on July 31, 1990. She was volunteer at CGH Medical Center and a member of the Quester's Antique Club. She attended the First Christian Church in Sterling and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sterling.

Survivors include her son, John H. (Nancy) Toms of Naperville, IL; two stepdaughters, Sharon Gustafson of Walnut and Carla (Peter) Kerr of Walnut; three grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Toms and Megan Kerr; two sisters, Ruth B. Allen of Owatonna, MN and Beverly (Marvin) Anderson of Walnut; one brother, Richard (Alberta) Beattie of Rock Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Robert and Sam Beattie.

A private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
I worked with Virginia at IDES. Whenever I think of her, it makes me smile. She was truly a breath of fresh air. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Cindy Wagner
Friend
May 12, 2020
My Mom worked with Virginia at Job Service. I always enjoyed talking to Virginia because she always had something funny to say! She was truly one of a kind. My condolences for your loss.
Joy Colberg
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved