Virginia J. O'Sullivan
Born: January 31, 1934; Chicago
Died: November 13, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Virginia J. O'Sullivan, 86, of Dixon died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Virginia Jean was born on January 31, 1934 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. She was raised in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, and received her education at St. Hedwig's Catholic Grammar School and St. Ann's High School. The eldest child of Stanley and Sophie (Fyda) Rejdukowski, Sr., Virgie developed a lifelong nurturing spirit while helping to care for her siblings.
As a young woman, she spent her days working in downtown Chicago ,and her nights dancing to the beat of polka bands all over the city. It was on the dance floor where she met her future husband, Timothy F. O'Sullivan, an Irishman who couldn't dance the polka, but who proved to be an excellent partner in marriage. Tim and Virg were married from June 23, 1956 until his death on March 5, 2013.
Although Virginia was employed by several businesses in Chicago and Dixon, it was the work she did at home on West Potomac Ave. and East 3rd St., raising her sons and daughter that brought her the most joy. Mrs. O'Sullivan also became a second mom to many as a Cub Scout den mother in Chicago. She later retired from Kline's Department Store in Dixon ("I used to work at Kline's...") and was kept very busy by her grandchildren.
She had a green thumb, a quick laugh, an insatiable sweet tooth and was never without a cup of coffee in one hand – "decaf, please" - and an ice cream cone in the other. She always had her nails painted (usually pink) and could often be found with a dog or cat at her feet (sometimes one of each). While short in stature, she had an immeasurable spirit and was truly larger than life.
She enjoyed decorating for holidays throughout year, camping in the summer, and feeding the birds daily. She was convinced that The Wizard of Oz was Hollywood's finest work and frequently collected items highlighting her love of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. Oh, and she loved wallpaper. No, really, she loved wallpaper. Every room of her house was covered in a different pattern because, according to her, "it gives a room its character." But it was really Virginia's character that made each room: from the kitchen, where she baked her delicious cookies and sour cream coffee cakes, to the living room where her boisterous laughter filled the room as family memories were made, to the dining room where she took pleasure in hosting holidays. She loved holidays, all of them really, and for years her house was the setting for them all. Christmas was her favorite, but no matter the occasion she was always the life of the party.
She loved a good party, even at the end. "Did you have a good time?" we?d ask her. She?d smile and say ?Yes.? We All had a good time.
As she aged, Virginia gradually lost pieces of her personality to dementia. Through it all, though, she remained the fiercely independent daughter of Sophie and Stan, "The Wife" of Tim, Mom to Pat, Tim, Mike, Dave, and Amy, Busia to her grandchildren, and friend to all animals.
It was her loving presence that made Dorothy's saying of "There's no place like home" ring true and it will be incredibly difficult knowing she's no longer home.
We take comfort in knowing that her beautiful soul – now free from illness - has been made eternally whole. She is finally Home. It's time to dance again; it really has been a long time.
There to take the dance floor with her is her husband; parents; maternal grandmother Karoline Fyda; nephew, Jeffrey Larsen; niece Cindy McDonald; aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws, and many dear friends. Save a dance for us, Busia. She is also greeted by a lifetime of pets – from her first dog Snowball to her beloved cat Kit-Cat, who passed away 2/21/2020 after providing her with years of love, companionship, and warmth by spending his days sitting on her lap and his nights sleeping on her stomach. Keep her warm for us, Kit-Cat.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Patrick (Joann Nolan) O'Sullivan of Lake Worth Beach, FL, Timothy O'Sullivan Jr. of Chicago, Michael O'Sullivan of Hamilton, OH, David O'Sullivan of Dixon and daughter Amy (Dewayne "DJ" Jr.) Bonnell of Dixon; grandchildren Megan (Ryan) Ayers, Jennifer (Martin) Block, Shawn (Kelly) O'Sullivan, and Breana O'Sullivan, all of Illinois, Amanda (Clavis) Massman and Kelly (James) Lumpkins, both of Florida; great-grandchildren, Derek, Madilyn, and Logan Ayers, Katrina and Devin Fournier, Zoe Block, Jeremiah and Miyah Lumpkins; sisters, Dolores Singer of Houston, TX, Victoria Larsen of Beloit, WI, Emily Ryan of Sun City, CA and brother Stanley Rejdukowski Jr. of Chicago; special niece, Karen Jewell of East Dubuque, IL; lifetime friend, Helen (Ray) Lach of Wood Dale, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Virginia also leaves behind her cat Mama Socks, who is just as strong-willed as she was.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Cremation rites have been accorded per Virginia's wishes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL in a private ceremony.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. It is our sincere hope to be able to join with all who knew Virginia in celebration of the love she brought to us in the not too distant future. Until then, wherever you are, have a bowl (or two!) of your favorite ice cream in her honor.
"My favorite flavor? Neapolitan."
Jones Funeral Home in Dixon assisted the family with arrangements.
Cards and condolences may be sent to 1064 Idle Oak Run Dixon, IL 61021 or to www.thejonesfh.com
Ja ci kocham, Busia. Dobranoc.