Virginia M. Brainerd



Born: October 19, 1952; Milwaukee



Died: July 24, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Virginia Mary Brainerd, 67 of Sterling, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at residence at Heritage Woods of Sterling.



Ginny was born October 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Joseph D. and Ramona (Ostrander) Bittorf. She attended St. Mary School and Newman Central High School in Sterling, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. Ginny had been a school teacher having taught first at Grand Detour and later, other schools in the area as well as substitute teaching. Her family was of utmost importance to Ginny and found great enjoyment in holding on to the family heritage.



Survivors include her daughter, Courtney (Mike) Janssen; her son, Benjamin Brainerd; her brother, Joseph L. Bittorf; her sisters, Chris Bittorf and Betsy (David) Foy; her three grandchildren, Andrew Kobbeman, Jacob Janssen and Thomas Janssen; and her special friend, Greg.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Riley Brainerd.



Face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Followed by graveside services at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Harmon, with the Reverend Richard R. Kramer officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





