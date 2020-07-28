1/1
Virginia M. Brainerd
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Brainerd

Born: October 19, 1952; Milwaukee

Died: July 24, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Virginia Mary Brainerd, 67 of Sterling, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at residence at Heritage Woods of Sterling.

Ginny was born October 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Joseph D. and Ramona (Ostrander) Bittorf. She attended St. Mary School and Newman Central High School in Sterling, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. Ginny had been a school teacher having taught first at Grand Detour and later, other schools in the area as well as substitute teaching. Her family was of utmost importance to Ginny and found great enjoyment in holding on to the family heritage.

Survivors include her daughter, Courtney (Mike) Janssen; her son, Benjamin Brainerd; her brother, Joseph L. Bittorf; her sisters, Chris Bittorf and Betsy (David) Foy; her three grandchildren, Andrew Kobbeman, Jacob Janssen and Thomas Janssen; and her special friend, Greg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Riley Brainerd.

Face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Followed by graveside services at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Harmon, with the Reverend Richard R. Kramer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
09:30 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Sincere condolences to all of Ginny's family.
Warmest thoughts and prayers For Ginny.
Patty Clark (McDonnell)
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved