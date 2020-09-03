1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Morris
1937 - 2020
Virginia 'Ginny' Morris

Born: November 28, 1937; Hwangchuan, China

Died: August 25, 2020; Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE – Virginia "Ginny" Morris, age 82, passed away August 25th, in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Virginia Ruth Crossett was born November 28th, 1937 in Hwangchuan, China, to Vincent and Margaret Crossett. Her parents met at Wheaton College, and were missionaries with the China Inland Mission (now Overseas Missionary Fellowship/OMF International). To escape the dangers of war, young Virginia went to boarding school in Kalimpong, India, where her Aunt Ruth Elliott was also serving as a missionary. It was there, at 7 years old, where Virginia made a pledge to follow Jesus, a decision she "never regretted!"

In 1947, her family moved to Wheaton for her father to attend graduate school. They worshiped at Wheaton Bible Church, and she and her sister Margaret briefly attended Wheaton Christian Grammar School. Her father became a pastor in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Virginia spent her teenage years, graduating from Kaimuki High School. She returned to Illinois to attend Wheaton College, where she studied English, graduating in 1960. Her Master's in Education was from University of Illinois.

While working as a teacher in the town of Ohio, Illinois, she met Ed Morris, whom she married on August 12, 1964. They settled on a farm outside Harmon, Illinois, where they raised their five children. Christian education was very important to Ed and Ginny, and in 1983 they moved to West Chicago, where their children attended Wheaton Christian High School (now Wheaton Academy).

Ed and Ginny were active members of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Wheaton and later Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Warrenville. Ginny worked as the secretary for the Director of The Institute for Chinese Studies, and for the Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College. She especially enjoyed reading, knitting, and opening their home to family and friends from around the world.

After retirement, Ed and Ginny built a home near their original farmhouse in Lee County. They served faithfully at East Grove Union Church of Amboy and as election judges for many years.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ed Morris; their five children, Vince (Ellen) Morris, Ruth Waters, Alta (Paul) Johnson, John (Tammy) Morris, and Matthew (Jennifer) Morris; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret (Crossett) McKay and her loving family.

Ginny loved the Lord faithfully, and in her memoirs she wrote, "As the old hymn puts it, 'God has led us on our way,' and Scripture adds 'and He will be our Guide even unto death.'"

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Warrenville, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, personal attendance is limited to invitation only. All are welcome to attend virtually via livestream at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejk8SbzvMPU

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OMF International:

https://partnerhub.omf.org/ttufund


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
September 2, 2020
The few memories I have of Ginny Morris - the mother of my good friend Vince - is of her ready smile, her hearty laugh and how welcoming she always was.
Nate Bryer
Friend
September 1, 2020
I am thankful for her, even though I knew her only through her posterity. What a wonderful legacy!
Laurie Brooks
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
Dear Ed, I just learned of Ginny's passing. We were together at Wheaton, and then connected a few times. We had dear mutual friends in the Marcy Family. Ginny was always so warm and welcoming to me. When I read her life story I wished I could sit down right now and learn more. I guess we will all do that in Heaven. My best to you. Blessings and good health to you. Wheaton College, class of 1959
Ruth Gibson
Friend
September 1, 2020
Ruth Gibson
Friend
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
