Vyrle E. Gerlach
Vyrle E. Gerlach

Born: August 15, 1929; Yorktown

Died: November 25, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON - Vyrle E. Gerlach, 91, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, officiated by Mr. Ken Renkes. The Morrison Cchapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial has been established to the Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

Vyrle was born August 15, 1929, in Yorktown, IL, to Otto and Cora (Frank) Gerlach. He was educated in the Tampico, IL, schools. Vyrle served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean War.

On February 28, 1952 he married Nelta Damhoff in Morrison. He worked at the Eclipse Lawn Mower Factory in Prophetstown, IL, and then worked at General Electric in Morrison, retiring after 38 years. He was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison. He was also a member of the Morrison Kiwanis Club, and delivered groceries for them for several years. He loved bowling and playing horseshoes, even wining the Whiteside County Horseshoe Tournament once. For a short time Vyrle was on a softball team through G.E., one of the oldest gentlemen to play. He enjoyed spending his time doing puzzles and woodworking, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Vyrle was a devoted husband and cherished his children, grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nelta; three sons, Randy (Jackie) Gerlach of Nachusa, IL, Jerry Gerlach of Albany, IL, and Mark (Jeanette) Gerlach of Rock Falls, IL; five grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one step great grandchild; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Vyrle was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Preston Gerlach; one step grandson, Devon Hayes; two sisters, Violet Parks and Beulah Urban; two brothers, Lawrence Gerlach, and Orville K. Gerlach, in infancy.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
