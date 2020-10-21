1/1
Walter E. "Wally" Holmberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter 'Wally' E. Holmberg

Born: August 25, 1929; Chicago

Died: October 18, 2020; Bettendorf, Iowa

PROPHETSTOWN – Walter 'Wally' E. Holmberg, 91, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at The Fountains in Bettendorf.

A private family service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, IL, with Pastor Joey Garcea officiating. A private family visitation will precede the funeral service. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.

Memorials have been established to Prophetstown Lions Club and Prophetstown Park District.

Wally was born August 25, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to Walter E. and Leona (Palter) Holmberg. He was a graduate of Hyde Park High School and attended and played football at the University of Illinois and Idaho State, where he graduated with a master's degree in secondary education administration. Wally married Marlene Hansen on August 13, 1951, in Pocatello, ID. She died January 14, 2017. Wally and his wife came to Prophetstown while going to interviews, and fell in love with the town and eventually moved there to start their life together. Wally taught Health, Science and Physical Education and also coached football, wrestling, and track. He later became the principal in 1969, and served concurrently as the athletic director. He was instrumental in starting the golf and wrestling programs at the Prophetstown High School. While serving on the Park District Board, he was involved with building the pool in Prophetstown. Wally had a true love for The All Sports Banquet and worked tirelessly to bring in top notch speakers. He was very active in the Prophetstown Lions Club, and was always on the crew to help with the Fourth of July fireworks display. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering meals to those in need. He was a former member of the First Congregational Church in Prophetstown and most recently a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church.

Wally was a member of the Prophet Hills Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf. He also loved playing tennis with his friends at Westwood. A favorite past time was watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Fighting Illini games and was an enthusiastic fan of all of them. Wally enjoyed boating, taking fishing trips to Canada and spending his winters in Texas. Wally cherished his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending all their events. He also loved his students and athletes, and enjoyed talking and sharing memories with them even after they were adults.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheri (Bruce) Rhodes of Cape Coral, FL; three sons, Scott Holmberg of Lyndon, IL, Walter E. Holmberg III of Prophetstown, IL, and Gene (Linda) Holmberg of Bettendorf, IA; five grandchildren, Katelyn and Kyle Rhodes, Kim (Chapman) Arter and Shannon Holmberg, and Erika Holmberg; four great-grandchildren, Lilly Drake, Xander Whitton, and Ethan and Maxwell Arter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene; and one sister, Claryce Holmberg.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmagibson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
320 Lafayette St
Prophetstown, IL 61277
(815) 537-2336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Gibson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved