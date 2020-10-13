Walter Lemmert

Walter Bruce Lemmert
Born: March 10, 1959; Hinsdale
Died: October 8, 2020; Dixon
Dixon – Walter Bruce Lemmert, age 61, of Dixon, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 10, 1959, in Hinsdale, IL, the son of Walter A. and Marilyn (Lewis) Lemmert. He earned a theology degree from Moody and a communications degree from Olivet Nazarene University. He had worked at 3M in DeKalb for over 20 years and also volunteered at Rosbrook Studio in Dixon for several years, where he made several friends that he deeply cared for and considered a second family. He was a collector of movie posters, antique toys, cookie jars, and anything that caught his eye. He didn't try to be normal, he always tried to embody quirkiness, counterculture, and overall wonderfulness whenever he had a chance. As a child, he was always the fun-maker, creating imaginative adventures for his siblings. While a teen he exemplified that by going on mission trips to Haiti and Peru. He loved his entire family and was proud of all his sons. As a husband, he tried to keep his wife laughing and guessing as to what he got her every chance he had, and tried to give his sons as many experiences as possible whether it was music, politics, art, or any other unique thing he thought of. He was a major fan of music at Books on First and considered the late Larry Dunphy one of his greatest friends. He was proud of his garden, spending hours whenever he could fit the time in to make sure it looked beautiful and was something he could call his own. He married Leah Hottell, the love of his life, on May 27, 1989 in Naperville, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Leah, of Dixon; parents, Walter and Marilyn of Plainfield; three sons, Jeremy, Jacob, and Joel, all of Dixon; one brother, Andrew (Janae) Lemmert of Bolingbrook, IL; three sisters, Laura (Sean) Alwin of Palmyra, WI, Sharon (Daniel) Bulley of Naperville, Heather Mata of Plainfield; and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
It was Walter's wish to help others and he asked that his body be donated to medical research, in hopes that it could help find a cure for those who suffer similar cancers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosbrook Studio's in Dixon Illinois.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com
.