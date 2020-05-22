Wanda L. Engelkens
1933 - 2020
Wanda L. Engelkens

Born: September 12, 1933; Malvern

Died: May 20, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Wanda Lea Engelkens, age 86, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Citadel Care Center in Sterling.

Wanda was born on September 12, 1933 in Malvern, the daughter of Joseph and Sarah (Monier) Bushman. She married Allan Engelkens on September 12, 1950 in Morrison. Wanda was a homemaker and was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling. She was previously a 4-H Leader and was active with her kids' school activities and sports.

She is survived by her husband of Chadwick; one daughter, Lynn (Jay) Woodin of Milledgeville; two sons, Keith Engelkens of Chadwick and Kent Engelkens of Morrison; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Leanne Slager; one son, Larry Engelkens; one brother, Charles Siddens; and one son-in-law, Alan Slager.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Wanda's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Citadel of Sterling.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Sweet Allan. From our family to yours, we are praying for comfort for your heart. Wanda was always a sweet lady (sometimes feisty) and will be well missed. I'm always around if you need anything.
Jennifer Tompkins (LeFevre)
May 21, 2020
Linda Molitor
May 21, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to the family.
Sue Gipe
Family Friend
