Wanda L. Miller
Born: Nov. 28, 1931; Taylorville
Died: April 1, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Wanda L. Miller, age 88, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Heritage Woods Assisted Living in Sterling.
Wanda was born on November 28, 1931 in Taylorville, the daughter of William and Katherine (MCain) Asbury. She married Gordon Miller on April 22, 1948 in Sterling. He died October 14, 2005. Wanda was a homemaker and lifelong member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sterling.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathy (Ralph) Lamb of Dixon, Sandy DeWolf of Nokomis, Fla., Brenda (Terry) Seats of Mt. Morris and Sheryl Cerasani of Fla.; two sons, Dan (Alice) Miller of Rockford and Dave Miller of Sterling; four sisters, Jean Smith, Shirley Ellis, both of Sterling, Reba Lindstrom of Morrison and Hazel Browning of Springdale, Ark.; six brothers, William (Judy) Asbury, Leroy (Beverly) Asbury, Kenneth (Rebecca) Asbury all of Sterling, Herbert (Mildred) Asbury of Northport, Fla., Donald Asbury of Rockford and Norman Asbury; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.
Funeral service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling, with Reverend Daniel Behmlander of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating. Burial was held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com