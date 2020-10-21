Warren A. Seebach
Born: May 1, 1935; Steward
Died: October 19, 2020; Ashton
ASHTON – Warren Arthur Seebach, 85, of Ashton, passed away at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at home in Steward, IL on May 1, 1935, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Ewald) Seebach. He married Beverly Messer on April 27, 1958. Warren proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. He farmed in the Ashton area, and was a founder and board member of the Lincoln State Bank in Rochelle. He was very active in the Ashton United Methodist Church, where he served in many committees. Warren was extremely community minded and was always willing to serve. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Eastern Lee-Ogle Honor Guard, and a fifty year member of the Masons. Warren also served as the Township Supervisor for Lafayette Township. He really enjoyed going to all his grandchildren's activities, and spending time at family meals. He loved his family, his community, and his country.
Warren is survived by his wife, Beverly; two daughters, Angela (Andrew) Waters of Ashton and Lisa (Jeremy) Munson of Rockford; four grandchildren, Aidan Ellsworth, and Alyssa, Austin, and Avamarie Waters; sister, Audrey Seebach of Rockford; stepbrothers, Donald (Debra) Vogeler of Indiana and Ronald (Marcia) Vogeler of Roscoe, IL; sisters-in-law, Kathy Messer of Rochelle, Judy Seebach of Rochelle, Christy Seebach of Rochelle, and Lynn Messer of Ashton; brothers-in-law. Gene (Judy) Messer of Ashton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Warren is preceded in death by his stepfather, Laurence Vogeler; two brothers, Harvey and Jerry Seebach; and his brother in law, Jerry Messer.
A walkthrough visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St in Rochelle. Private family funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Ashton. Interment will follow in Ashton Cemetery. Funeral service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashton Fire Rescue or the American Legion Post 345.
Please visit www.ungerhorner.com
to sign the online guest book.