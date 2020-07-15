Warren D. 'Butch' Handel



Born: February 11, 1940; Sterling



Died: July 12, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Warren D. "Butch" Handel, 80 of Rock Falls died Sunday July 12, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



He was born on February 11, 1940 in Sterling, the son of Lester E. and Grace (Kendell) Handel Sr. He married Dee Lambert on June 4, 1960 in Sterling. Warren was employed as a Union electrician and supervisor with IBEW for several years. He later worked as a custodian at Sterling High School. Warren in the past had enjoyed riding his bicycle, golfing, bowling, walking, traveling and wintering for a number of years in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He was a Cubs fan. His family was very important to him and loved to follow and attend his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events.



Survivors include his high school sweetheart and love of his life for the past 60 years, Dee; his son, Jeff (Bo) Handel of Rockford; his daughter, Julie Cooperrider of Sterling; his grandchildren, Corey (Stacie) Shipma and Emma Cooperrider; his great-grandchildren, Cobey Shipma and Makynlee Shipma; his sister, Joyce Long of Rock Falls; and his brothers, Larry Handel of CA, Ed (Janie) Handel of FL, Jim Handel of NC, Gary (Sharon) Handel and Ray Hande,l both of Sterling.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lester Jr and Ken; and his son in law, Neil Cooperrider.



There will be no public services, and a private family life celebration will take place.



Memorials may be mailed to the family in care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls.





